The PN election director says a public debate will not change the country’s economic position which he described as being ‘critical right now’.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional and PAS election director Sanusi Nor has rejected a challenge to a live televised debate, set by his PKR counterpart, Rafizi Ramli.

Sanusi told Malaysiakini that Rafizi should focus on taking care of his economy ministry “and putting his magical formulas to good use”.

His reference to Rafizi’s formulas stems from the time Rafizi, when PKR was an opposition party, challenged government statistics on prices.

Sanusi also queried the merit of a debate, given that elections are to be held in six states next month which had little to do with Rafizi’s position as economy minister.

“The country’s economy is critical right now; debating with me will not change its economic position,” he said.

Rafizi said he had chosen to debate Sanusi because it would be “the best entertainment” leading up to the Aug 12 polls, according to a Harian Metro report.

“Since Azmin (Ali), the former economy minister, has until now not responded (to the debate challenge), I think the next bravest among PN leaders is Sanusi,” he was quoted as saying.

“Therefore, I invite Sanusi to debate on television. I am sure, whether on TV3 or Astro, many will be eager to watch as I am the PKR election director and he is the PAS election director. Let’s debate so that we can discuss (issues).”

Rafizi had challenged Azmin last Tuesday to a debate on the economy. He said the debate should help highlight competing ideas to aid the public and should not revolve around the “who is more Malay” rhetoric.

“I have put forth a simple matter such as how we can change solar and roofing to help the people. I am waiting to hear concrete ideas by PN on how to assist the people,” he said.

He said the debate could be held during the two-week election campaign period as a way to “silence” Sanusi from belittling or insulting his opponents.