The focus is expected to be on the contest in Hulu Kelang between former menteri besar Azmin Ali of Perikatan Nasional, and an aide to Selangor PH chairman Amirudin Shari.

SHAH ALAM: A total of 138 candidates have been announced by their respective parties to compete for the 56 seats in the Selangor state assembly elections on Aug 12.

Pakatan Harapan which has been in government since 2008, has listed 44 candidates, comprising 20 from PKR, DAP (15) and Amanah (9).

Barisan Nasional, which formed a partnership with PH, has named 12 candidates, thus giving PH more opportunities to maintain its dominance, especially in areas where the majority of the voters are Malay.

Perikatan Nasional has also announced it would contest all state constituencies, with candidates from Bersatu ( 31), PAS (17) and Gerakan (8).

Muda, led by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, has announced it is fielding 14 candidates.

Parti Sosialis Malaysia, which is working with Muda, has also announced it would field candidates in the Kota Damansara, Dengkil, Meru and Kajang seats.

Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) has named candidates to contest in eight constituencies with a focus on seats in Klang, namely Port Klang, Selat Klang, Sentosa and Pandamaran.

The Selangor elections may witness a three-cornered fight for 19 seats, a straight fight for 36 seats and a four-cornered fight for the Sentosa seat involving PH-PKR, PN-Gerakan as well as candidates from Muda and PRM.

Among the seats that may witness a three-cornered fight are Dusun Tua; Bukit Antarabangsa, Bandar Utama; Batu Tiga; Kota Anggerik; Sungai Kandis and Dengkil.

Straight fights are expected between BN-Umno and PN-PAS in 36 seats, including Sabak, Sungai Panjang, Hulu Bernam, Batang Kali and Sungai Burong.

Stiff fights are also expected in the contests for the Sungai Tua, Gombak Setia, Hulu Kelang, Lembah Jaya, Semenyih, Kajang, Taman Medan, Sijangkang and Tanjung Sepat seats.

Of all the candidates that have been announced, the focus will be on Selangor PH chairman Amirudin Shari, who is defending the Sungai Tua seat which he won in 2008.

Amirudin is expected to be challenged by Hanif Jamaluddin of PN.

Another seat of interest is Hulu Kelang between Azmin Ali (PN-Bersatu), a former menteri besar and former Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman, and Amirudin’s political secretary, Juwairiya Zulkifli (PH-PKR), who won in Bukit Melawati at the 2018 elections.

Tomorrow is nomination day for state assembly elections in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan.

Nomination centres in all six states will open for one hour from 9am to 10 am.