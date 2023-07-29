Most of them are holding important positions in their parties.

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 71 women candidates will be contesting in the state elections in six states, with a total of 245 seats up for grabs.

Pakatan Harapan has the most female candidates, with 26 out of a total of 137 candidates, while Barisan Nasional is fielding 12 women out of 108 candidates.

Perikatan Nasional has 19 women out of 245 candidates.

Muda has the largest percentage, with 10 women out of 19 candidates.

Parti Rakyat Malaysia is fielding two women, while Parti Sosialis Malaysia is fielding one woman. There is also one female independent candidate as well.

The female candidates come from a diverse range of backgrounds, with most holding important positions in their respective parties.

The youngest candidate is also a woman, Melanie Ting, 23, and is Muda’s central information team’s chief-of-staff. She is standing in the Bukit Antarabangsa seat.

Other prominent female candidates include former women, family and community development minister Rina Harun, who is running for the Batu Tiga seat under PN, against Saiyidah Izzati Nur Razak Maideen of Muda and Danial Al-Rashid Haron Aminar Rashid (PH-Amanah).

Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah will be holding their state elections simultaneously on Aug 12, along with the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, with early voting set for Aug 8.