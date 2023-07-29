Independent candidates set up three-way clashes in several other seats in Selangor.

GOMBAK: Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Amirudin Shari is in a three-cornered contest to defend his Sungai Tua seat.

The Selangor menteri besar will be going up against Perikatan Nasional’s Hanif Jamaluddin of Bersatu and independent candidate Suman Gopal.

Amirudin of PKR was first elected Sungai Tua assemblyman in 2008, when it was known as the Batu Caves constituency. The seat was renamed Sungai Tua before the 2018 general election (GE14).

There will also be a three-way fight for the Paya Jaras seat, with PH’s Khairuddin Othman (PKR) seeking to defend his seat against PN’s Abdul Halim Tamuri (PAS) and independent candidate Nurhaslinda Basri.

Khairuddin, a state executive councillor in the caretaker Selangor government, is seeking a third term as Paya Jaras assemblyman.

Meanwhile, the Kota Damansara seat will see a three-cornered fight between PH’s Izuan Ahmad Kasim (PKR), PN’s Razlan Jalaluddin (Bersatu), and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) secretary-general A Sivarajan.

In Gombak Setia, PN’s Hilman Idham (Bersatu) will defend his seat against Selangor Umno chief Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, and independent candidate Salim Ali.

Hilman, a former aide to PN information chief Azmin Ali, used to be from PKR but quit the party amid the fall of the PH government in 2020.