Kota Tinggi police chief says a group of high-powered sports cars was spotted overtaking traffic on the Senai-Desaru Expressway.

KOTA TINGGI: Police are due to interview a group of Lamborghini drivers spotted driving recklessly on the Senai-Desaru Expressway yesterday.

“We have identified the five drivers involved and will take statements from them,” Kota Tinggi police chief Hussin Zamora said in a statement today, according to Utusan Malaysia.

He said the five male drivers are estimated to be between 44 and 64 years old.

Hussin said action was taken after the traffic division received a 70-second video of the incident.

“The reckless driving took place on the Senai-Desaru Expressway,” he said.

“A group of high-powered sports cars was spotted overtaking traffic on the Senai-Desaru Expressway. with the cars travelling from Senai towards Bandar Penawar.”

Hussin said a member of the public made the video recording, which was posted on Facebook at 9.13pm yesterday.

Hussin said the case is being investigated for reckless and dangerous driving.