Anwar Ibrahim, with East Malaysian leaders, and his opposition counterpart Muhyiddin Yassin both show up to back their candidates.

KUALA LUMPUR: Gombak was the centre of attraction for the unity government alliance and the opposition today as the battle for votes began in six state elections.

Thousands of supporters had converged in a show of strength for candidates vying for three state seats in the Gombak parliamentary constituency.

Pakatan Harapan’s Selangor chief, Amirudin Shari, is seeking re-election in Sungai Tua, one of the three state seats, while Azmin Ali, his predecessor as Selangor menteri besar, is contesting in Hulu Kelang.

PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin were both at the same nomination centre to support their candidates, sending a clear message that a fierce contest was shaping up between the unity government coalition of PH and Barisan Nasional and its opponent PN.

Political analyst Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said the unique demographics of voters in the three seats “could be the referendum and the focus to analyse the voting trend in predominantly urban Malay seats. These are important seats for any block to secure wins as a sign of majority support”.

The Gombak parliamentary constituency has been the constituency that launched Azmin, then in PKR, and Amirudin into prominence as Selangor menteris besar.

Azmin was sacked by the party in February 2020 before joining Bersatu, which formed the PN coalition with PAS and Gerakan.

Amirudin was elected in Sungai Tua in 2018 before being appointed as menteri besar. In the November 2022 general election, he seized the Gombak parliamentary seat from Azmin.

In the current state elections, Amirudin is challenged by Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin (PN) and Independent candidate G Suman.

Azmin, who moved from Bukit Antarabangsa to Hulu Kelang, faces former Bukit Melawati assemblyman Juwairiya Zulkifli, who is Wanita PKR deputy chief.

The current state elections will be the first time that PH, made up of PKR, DAP and Amanah, is working together with BN.