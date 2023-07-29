The ministry says Haim Hilman Abdullah’s tenure was ended in view of a report on his performance filed by UUM’s board of directors.

PUTRAJAYA: Haim Hilman Abdullah’s tenure as the vice-chancellor of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) was cut short in view of a report on his performance filed by the university’s board of directors, says the higher education ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the report on Haim’s performance in the post was submitted through a letter dated June 16 last year.

“Before the decision to shorten his service was made, a committee was established at the ministry level to examine and evaluate the report,” said the ministry.

Haim was appointed as UUM’s ninth vice-chancellor on Jan 17, 2022, but his service was terminated on Jan 18 this year.

He and other top UUM officials had been summoned by the ministry on Sept 23 and 29 to discuss the report and to seek a suitable solution to the matters raised.

A video, featuring Haim, posted on TikTok had gone viral recently. It claimed that his tenure as UUM vice-chancellor had been unexpectedly terminated without any explanation from the ministry.

Haim has since alleged that he was not given the opportunity to defend himself. It was reported that he made these claims during the “Sembang Santai Calon” programme in Jitra, Kedah.

Haim, aged 50, is Perikatan Nasional’s candidate for the Jitra seat.

On Feb 6, higher education minister Khaled Nordin said the decision to end Haim’s tenure as UUM vice-chancellor was based on complaints received from lecturers at the university and its board of directors last year.