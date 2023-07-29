The division under the Malaysian Medical Association says rejecting contract doctors’ transfer requests after being posted to Sabah and Sarawak is wrong.

PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to reconsider its decision to reject transfer requests by contract doctors who are transferred to Sabah and Sarawak after being given permanent appointments.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA)’s Section for House Officers, Medical Officers and Specialists (Schomos) said Putrajaya should listen to the cries of the affected doctors or risk losing them to the private sector.

It said this in a Facebook posting addressed to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa today.

According to Schomos, most government doctors are willing to go where they are posted in order to serve the rakyat and support the healthcare system.

“The cargo and travel (costs) involved in the transfer of officers are supposed to be covered by the government which is clearly stated in the guidelines. However, because of bureaucracy and the changing contract doctors issue, they are not allowed to make claims.

“This is a ridiculous excuse and can be rectified if only the above parties decide to do so. Listen to the cries of the government doctors. How many more do you want to lose?” it said.

In a social media post which was attached to the Schomos post, a junior doctor appealed for help saying he had to spend about RM7,000 in moving his family, their belongings and his car to East Malaysia.

“This includes expenses for hotel stay and food. We need financial and emotional help (under the circumstances). We are going there to help the rakyat,” said the doctor whose identity was blanked out for fear of repercussions.

The doctors are supposed to report to their new hospitals or health clinics from Aug 1. Several hundred contract doctors have been posted to Sabah and Sarawak under the latest exercise where about 4,200 were absorbed into permanent service.

The finance ministry had issued a circular a couple of months ago saying that contract officers who are posted to a new destination after getting permanent appointments are not entitled for any of these claims except for airfare to Sabah and Sarawak.

Affected doctors who spoke to FMT on condition of anonymity said civil servants who are transferred are allowed to claim even for expenses incurred by their maids under an existing circular in addition to all family members.

They said the costs incurred included sending their cargo and vehicles to Sabah and Sarawak by ship, and the daily cost of living until they get their new salaries which may take a month or two.

One doctor, who is not married, said he was posted to Sabah from Kuala Lumpur and had to send his car by ship as his new place of work is a distance away from where he would be residing.

“Taking all these into consideration, we have to spend about RM4,000 to get there. On top of that, since we are being appointed as permanent officers for the first time, it might take a month or two before we get the new salaries,” he said.