The party’s secretary-general says the rule also applies to those who nominate or second an independent candidate.

PETALING JAYA: An immediate sacking awaits any Bersatu member who contests the current state elections as an independent candidate or who acted as a nominator and seconder for one.

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the immediate expulsion of members for such offences was in line with the party’s constitution.

He revealed that the party had on July 26 sacked one member and suspended the membership of two others for three years for boycotting and sabotaging Perikatan Nasional’s campaign for the six state elections.

He did not provide further details.

Earlier today, PKR sacked its Seremban deputy Rafie Ab Malek for contesting in the state polls as an independent.

Yesterday, DAP issued a similar warning that members who contested as independents would be sacked immediately, with the party’s vice -president Nga Kor Ming saying the rules were “very clear”.