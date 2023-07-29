PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin accompanies candidates to the Gombak nomination centre where his PH and BN counterparts, Anwar Ibrahim and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, are also expected.

GOMBAK: Nominations for the Aug 12 polls in six states have arrived, and election hopefuls have started gathering near their respective nomination centres with their supporters.

At the SMK Sungai Pusu nomination centre in Gombak, Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin accompanied the coalition’s candidates contesting in three state constituencies.

The former prime minister gathered with other supporters in a show of support for PN information chief Azmin Ali (Hulu Kelang), Hilman Idham (Gombak Setia) and Hanif Jamaluddin (Sungai Tua).

They had gathered at the As-Shariff mosque here before marching to the nomination centre at about 8am.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim arrived at about 8.45am to support PH and Barisan Nasional’s candidates, accompanied by Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor and BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir.

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg are also expected to accompany PH and BN candidates to the same nomination centre.