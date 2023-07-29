State PH chief Aminuddin Harun, who became menteri besar in 2018, and federal ministers Mohamad Hasan and Loke Siew Fook, are involved as candidates.

SEREMBAN: Pakatan Harapan’s state leader, Aminuddin Harun, who is caretaker menteri besar, and two Cabinet ministers are leading the PH-Barisan Nasional challenge in the Negeri Sembilan state elections, in which the unity alliance will slug it out with Perikatan Nasional.

Aminuddin is involved in a four-cornered fight for re-election to the Sikamat seat, which he has held since 2008. His challengers are Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal (PN) and two independent candidates, Bujang Abu and Mohammed Hafiz Baharudin.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, better known as Tok Mat, is representing BN in seeking a fifth term as assemblyman for Rantau.

Mohamad, who is defence minister in the unity federal government, is in a straight fight with Rembau PAS deputy chief Rozmal Malakan, who is contesting on a PN ticket.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook, who is transport minister, is also involved in a straight fight in a bid to retain the Chennah seat which he first won in 2013. His opponent is Rosmadi Arif (PN).

The two rival coalitions of PH-BN and PN are involved in straight fights in 27 of the 36 state assembly seats.

Three-cornered fights will take place in seven seats: in Klawang, Lenggeng, Temiang, Ampangan, Bukit Kepayang, Mambau and Paroi, while there are four-way contests for Nilai and Sikamat.

Election Commission statistics show 864,425 registered voters in Negeri Sembilan. Polling takes place on Aug 12.