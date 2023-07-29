RapidKL says the man appeared to be suffering from a mental health disorder.

PETALING JAYA: RapidKL is working with the police to track down a man who tried to molest a woman at the Maluri LRT station yesterday morning.

A video of the incident which went viral on social media showed a man struggling with a woman on the floor of a train platform before a group of men rushed to her aid and pulled the man off her.

In a statement, RapidKL said the man, who appeared to be suffering from a mental health disorder, crossed from Platform 1 to Platform 2 and attempted to molest a woman who was waiting for a train there.

RapidKL said auxiliary police on the opposite platform rushed to where the woman was struggling with the suspect. Members of the public had by then succeeded in prying the man away from the woman.

The suspect collected his shoes that had come out during the struggle and walked away.

RapidKL said the man then crossed the tracks to another platform and knocked on the door of a train that was stopped at the station before running away.

The victim and several witnesses were brought to a police station to assist in the police investigation.

“Rapid Rail regrets this incident, and immediate action has been taken to increase the number of auxiliary police officers at train stations to enhance security and prevent similar incidents from happening,” RapidKL said.