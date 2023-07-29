Hajiji Noor and Abang Johari Openg accompanied Anwar Ibrahim as he visited several key nomination centres in Selangor.

PETALING JAYA: Leaders of the ruling coalitions in Sabah and Sarawak made a rare appearance today to support the nomination of candidates from parties in Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government alliance.

Hajiji Noor, head of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Abang Johari Openg, chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak, were with Anwar, chairman of Pakatan Harapan, at nomination centres in Gombak, Selayang and Ampang.

GRS and GPS are members of the unity government alliance, which also comprises PH and Barisan Nasional.

The visit of the East Malaysian leaders almost a month after BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in Kuching that he hoped leaders of GPS would help to campaign for unity coalition candidates in the state assembly elections.

He said he had discussed with GPS secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi “about bringing prominent figures from GPS to help the campaign in six states”.

However, GPS chief whip Fadillah Yusof was quoted as saying in June that GPS would not be involved directly in the state elections because of a standing directive that prohibits the state ruling coalition from participating in elections outside Sarawak.