The party leaders are hoping to defend their seats in the Aug 12 state elections.

SEREMBAN: Several party leaders are facing a straight fight to defend their state seats in the Aug 12 elections.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, who is popularly known as Tok Mat, is in a straight fight with Perikatan Nasional’s Rozmal Malakan (PAS) in Rantau.

The Barisan Nasional deputy chairman is seeking to represent Rantau for a fifth consecutive term.

Mohamad, the defence minister in the unity government, is Rembau MP and a former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar.

Meanwhile, Kedah PN chief Sanusi Nor is in a one-to-one contest to defend his Jeneri seat for a second term.

The caretaker Kedah menteri besar will be competing with BN’s Khizri Abu Kassim.

Similarly, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook is in a straight fight for the Chennah seat, contesting against PN’s Rosmadi Arif of Bersatu.

Loke has represented Chennah since 2013 and was the assemblyman for Lobak for two terms prior to that.

He is also the transport minister and Seremban MP.

PN information chief Azmin Ali also faces a one-on-one battle with PH’s Juwairiya Zulkifli (PKR) in the race for the Hulu Kelang seat.

Azmin and Juwairiya, a political secretary to Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari, were previously the assemblymen for Bukit Antarabangsa and Bukit Melawati, respectively, prior to the dissolution of the Selangor state assembly last month.

Azmin, the former PKR deputy president, won the Hulu Kelang state seat in the 1999 general election but held it for one term only.