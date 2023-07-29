The deputy prime minister says it is important youths receive sufficient funding to carry out their activities.

PETALING JAYA: Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has brushed off accusations he was”normalising corruption” after allocating funds to the youth in Terengganu before urging attendees to vote for Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan.

The deputy prime minister said that Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman could say whatever he wanted to, Sinar Harian reported.

“The youths need sufficient funding to carry out activities, whether at district, state or national level,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq claimed that Zahid was “normalising corruption” after the Umno president allegedly promised to approve funds if they voted for BN.

The daily said Zahid had allocated RM250,000 to the Terengganu Youth Council and RM200,000 to motorcycle teams throughout the state.

During the announcement, Zahid urged the youths present at the event to vote for the “blue and red wave” in the state polls.

“That’s what I just (announced). After this, the prime minister will come up; he will top up, and add more, God willing.

“As long as on Aug 12, the youth will join the blue wave (BN) and the red wave (PH) in Terengganu,” he said.

Asked if the unity government would retract recently announced allocations should it lose in certain states, Zahid said it would be impossible.

“This is not a cruel government that doesn’t fulfil its promises,” he said.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.