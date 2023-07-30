Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the programme will be expanded to cover every subdistrict across the country.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated an additional RM50 million to expand the Rahmah programme to cover every subdistrict across the country, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said this is in view of the success of the programme, which was launched under the late domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub.

The initiative introduced by the ministry in January is aimed at lowering the cost of living and includes Menu Rahmah meals, the Rahmah sales programme, and the Rahmah packages, covering everything from insurance, eyewear to broadband.

Many eateries, hypermarkets and several hotels have since taken part in the Rahmah programme.

In May, Salahuddin had said that his ministry would meet industry players to discuss the direction of the Rahmah initiative to ensure it lasts.

The government had also allocated RM100 million for the Jualan Rahmah programme to be held in all 222 parliamentary constituencies nationwide.

This initiative saw basic goods sold at prices up to 30% lower than in the market.

Salahuddin had said the funds would allow for Jualan Rahmah sales to be held four times a week in each constituency.

