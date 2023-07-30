Muda urges the EC to probe Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s promise of more than RM500,000 to Terengganu youths during a recent event.

PETALING JAYA: Muda has cast doubt on the independence of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) after it defended deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s promise of more than RM500,000 to Terengganu youths during a recent event.

This comes after MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said Zahid’s promise was not an offence as the allocations Zahid announced were initiatives by the federal government.

However, Muda secretary-general Amir Hadi said Azam’s statement raised more questions, particularly on MACC’s independence as the nation’s anti-graft agency.

“Whether (Azam’s) statement is right or wrong, MACC’s image has been stained and some are questioning whether the statement was independent in nature or not,” he said in a statement.

Amir, who is contesting for the Seri Serdang seat in the Aug 12 state polls, said some who are currently in the federal government had joined a protest against Azam in January last year.

He said they had also demanded that legal action be taken against the MACC chief over the controversy regarding his ownership of shares.

“However, after the government changed, the new government did not only fail to initiate any legal process (against Azam), but it even extended his tenure (by one year).

“Members of the public are talking about how our friends in Pakatan Harapan (PH) have opposed government allocations being used for political interests, all the more during the election season.

“However, this is still happening (under the unity government). Muda urges the Election Commission (EC) to launch a transparent investigation into this issue.”

Amir also wanted MACC to be placed under Parliament’s purview and for the prime minister to have no say in the appointment of the chief commissioner.

At an event in Dungun on Friday, Zahid announced grants of RM250,000 to the Terengganu Malaysia Youth Council, RM200,000 to motorcycle teams throughout the state and RM100,000 to the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) youth association.

In response, electoral reform group Bersih called for the government not to abuse its power with federal ministries and agencies announcing policies and allocations ahead of the six state elections.

Zahid was also criticised by PAS and Muda, with Terengganu Muda last night lodging a police report alleging that the Umno president’s speech seemed to be an attempt to bribe youth voters.

The Barisan Nasional chairman later dismissed Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s accusation that he was “normalising corruption” with such announcements, telling Sinar Harian that “the youths need sufficient funding to carry out activities, whether at district, state or national level”.