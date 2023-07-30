Firdaus Johari says he was nominated as PKR president Anwar Ibrahim trusted him to do his job well.

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Firdaus Johari has denied claims of nepotism after he was named as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for Gurun.

Firdaus is the son of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul, who previously served the constituency for a single term.

Firdaus said he was nominated to defend the seat as party president Anwar Ibrahim trusted him, Bernama reported.

This is not the first time Johari’s family has been accused of nepotism.

In February, Johari brushed off similar claims following reports that his son, Iqbal, would be appointed as his aide.

Johari then said Iqbal had the qualifications and experience and it would only be nepotism if he lacked the required degrees.

Separately, Firdaus said he intends on continuing with his formula of helping the people should he be elected as the constituency’s representative.

The Jerai PH chairman said he had adopted such an approach over the past five years, adding that regular visits had helped him to better understand the problems the people were facing.

“I have been behind the scenes helping the people since (my father) Tan Sri Johari Abdul was elected as the Gurun assemblyman and Sungai Petani MP in 2018,” he was quoted as saying.

Firdaus, whose brother Taufiq is Sungai Petani MP, will be in a straight fight with Perikatan Nasional candidate, former Kedah football player Baddrol Bakhtiar for the Gurun seat.