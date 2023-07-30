Wee Ka Siong says the veteran, who served under five MCA presidents, was one of the most influential leaders he had met.

PETALING JAYA: MCA veteran Wong Mook Leong died today at the age of 80.

According to China Press, Wong joined MCA in 1973 and became one of its central committee members within four years, a post he would only relinquish in 2009.

He had also served as Selangor MCA deputy chief for more than 10 years in his 32-year-long career as a party leader.

In a Facebook post, MCA president Wee Ka Siong described Wong as a man of principle who never wavered in the face of controversies.

“I still remember him as one of the most influential leaders I’ve ever met. If he had joined politics with the sole purpose of becoming an official, he would have been a minister a long time ago.

“He was not a leader who sought power and position. Instead, he was always happy to bring in new blood to the party and show them the ropes in politics,” he said.

The Ayer Hitam MP said he had looked up to Wong as a role model since he joined the party in 1992, describing Wong’s death as a great loss to the nation and the party.

“Wong had contributed much to nation-building and MCA’s affairs as well as society work with his professional knowledge, earning him the title ‘the mastermind of the party’.”

Wong had served under five different party presidents in his time with the MCA.