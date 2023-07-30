VKK Raja, who is standing in Bukit Gasing, says he hopes to bring the views of city folk to the state assembly.

PETALING JAYA: The over-development of Petaling Jaya, and the lack of concern for residents’ views will be the focus of VKK Raja, Muda’s election candidate in Bukit Gasing.

He said developers rarely engaged residents for their input, which often led to development that didn’t accommodate the needs of the people, the majority of whom were aged 50 years and above.

Raja, a 44-year-old businessman whose real name is T. Kalyana Rajasekaran, told FMT: “We need to listen to their voices,” adding that several high-rise buildings were completed but units were hardly sold.

He cited an example of a shopping mall built in the area which was later shut down. “Had they engaged the residents, they would have known what the residents want them to build on that land and what activities they prefer, now it’s empty and taking up space.

“The state government must study why it approved a project which turned out to be a failure,” he said.

He also said he wanted to help residents who were against the proposed PJD Link project.

He said if elected, he would raise the issue in the state assembly.

Speaking about his chances to win the polls, Raja said he’s aware of a tough battle ahead in the seat, which is a DAP stronghold, held for two terms by Rajiv Rishyakaran.

But he believed that “the people’s sentiment has changed.” He said: “Pakatan Harapan made a lot of promises in their manifesto but (they were) not fulfilled but we are here to practice what we preach,” said the Muda member.

A three-cornered fight is expected to take place between Rajiv, Raja, and Perikatan Nasional candidate D Nallan.