The home minister says Sanusi Nor has also failed to explain to the people various issues related to the alleged theft.

ALOR SETAR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that Sanusi Nor’s incompetence in managing the Kedah government was the reason for the theft of rare earth elements (REE) in Bukit Enggang, Sik.

He said that the matter not only affects the state government but also the country’s image since the issue of human trafficking is also involved.

“The most serious thing is about the competence of an individual who holds the title of menteri besar because he manages the state and has a great responsibility.

“All government instruments, agencies and regulators are under him,” he said at a press conference here today.

Saifuddin said that as an individual who leads the state government, Sanusi would definitely be given briefings from time to time on matters related to any activities involving agencies under the state government, either during the executive council (exco) meeting or during the state assembly sitting.

He said that Sanusi also failed to explain to the people various issues related to the alleged theft.

“Keeping mum, without providing answers to matters raised, shows how incompetent he is in dealing with the problems which are occurring in Kedah.

“Don’t view this issue lightly, as if this is an isolated incident or an issue played out during the elections. This issue involves national security,” he said.

Saifuddin, who is also the home minister, gave his assurance that the investigation into the REE theft case will not stop, regardless of the outcome of the state polls on Aug 12.

“I am confident that investigations into this case, by government or state agencies, will continue because within these 12 days, it is not possible that a full investigation can be carried out.

“This is not an election issue. This is an issue of incompetence and the poor governance of the menteri besar in managing the state government,” he said.