KUALA TERENGGANU: University students are free to engage in politics during the election campaigns in six states but should not bring party politics into the campus, higher education minister Khaled Nordin said today.

He said the ministry will not monitor students’ involvement in political activities throughout the duration of the state elections and the parliamentary by-election in Kuala Terengganu, Bernama reported.

Khaled Nordin said his ministry gave students the freedom to engage in politics but reminded them to understand certain limitations.

“The ministry is not the police. We give them freedom to get involved in politics regardless of the political party. Out there, it is up to them whether they want to contest or campaign.

“However, don’t bring party politics into the campus,” he told reporters after visiting Universiti Malaysia Terengganu in Kuala Nerus today.