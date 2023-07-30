PETALING JAYA: PAS has questioned the silence of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent promise of more than RM500,000 to Terengganu youths.

On Friday, Zahid called for youths attending an event in Dungun to vote for the “blue and red wave” in the state elections, adding that the amount allocated may be increased, depending on the results of the Aug 12 polls.

In a statement today, deputy PAS president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the public was waiting for MACC to take action against the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman over his speech, which he claims “clearly involves bribery and goes against the country’s laws”.

“Providing various grants and financial contributions with the condition of voting for BN-PH is clearly an act of corruption ahead of the state elections,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

“Despite numerous netizens stating how upset and disappointed they are with Zahid’s speech, it appears that the MACC has not issued any statements on the matter.”

He said this was in contrast with the Kelantan government’s announcement to provide buses for voters to return home to cast their ballots, without any conditions imposed on who they should vote for.

On Thursday, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said he disagreed with the idea of offering free bus rides for voters to return home and cast their ballots.

In an interview with Negeri FM, Azam said that giving money as a form of charity, paying for bus tickets, or giving gifts during the election season violated the Election Offences Act 1954 as it can influence voters to support the concerned candidate.

During Friday’s event, Zahid, who is also the Umno president, announced grants of RM250,000 to the Terengganu Malaysia Youth Council, RM200,000 to motorcycle teams throughout the state and RM100,000 to the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) youth association.

“That’s what I just (announced). After this, the prime minister will come up, he will top up, and add more,” he said. “As long as on Aug 12, the youths join the blue wave (BN) and the red wave (PH) in Terengganu,” he said.

Zahid yesterday dismissed Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s accusation that he was “normalising corruption” with such statements, telling Sinar Harian that “the youths need sufficient funding to carry out activities, whether at the district, state or national level”.