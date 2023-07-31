Health ministry says 24 students had symptoms but have since received treatment and recovered, while the canteen has been closed until Aug 10.

CYBERJAYA: The health ministry has confirmed that 24 primary school pupils in Cyberjaya were taken ill with food poisoning on July 27.

Deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the students had exhibited symptoms such as diarrhoea but they have since recovered and returned to school.

“They received medical treatment at a private clinic,” he said, without revealing the source of the food poisoning.

Yesterday, it was reported that more than 50 schoolchildren had complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming nasi lemak and fried chicken from the school’s canteen.

Lukanisman said the ministry was investigating, and the school canteen had been closed until Aug 10.