Lawyer SN Nair told the court PAS leader Sanusi Nor had continued to defame the prime minister despite being aware of the ongoing suit.

PETALING JAYA: Anwar Ibrahim has secured an interim injunction against Sanusi Nor in his ongoing lawsuit against the caretaker Kedah menteri besar.

Anwar filed the suit against Sanusi last December, after the PAS leader allegedly insinuated that the PKR president was “immoral”.

The interim injunction was granted by Justice Mahazan Mat Taib of the Alor Setar High Court in chambers yesterday.

The court barred Sanusi, who is also the Kedah Perikatan Nasional chief, and his staff and agents from repeating the alleged defamatory remarks until the disposal of the lawsuit.

Lawyer SN Nair, appearing for Anwar, said Sanusi “obstinately and resolutely” repeated similar defamatory utterances and statements in two ceramahs recently, despite being fully aware of the lawsuit.

“In the event he repeats the same and commits a breach of the terms of the injunction, it would amount to a contempt of court and he will be subjected to committal proceedings and be liable to damages,” he said.

In his statement of claim, Anwar alleged that Sanusi implied that he had abused his powers as an MP, was deceitful, a traitor, a hypocrite and not a good Muslim.

Anwar said the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong granted him a full pardon on June 16, 2018, for his three convictions – one for abuse of power and two for sodomy – on the basis that there was a “miscarriage of justice”.

He said the pardon was also granted on the basis that there was a conspiracy to destroy his character.