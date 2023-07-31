The independent candidate accuses Rafizi Ramli of lying in saying he was unaware of the shortlisted candidates for the state polls.

SEREMBAN: Independent candidate Rafie Abdul Malek claims that PKR president Anwar Ibrahim told him that Rafizi Ramli and Aminuddin Harun had objected to fielding Rafie to defend his Ampangan seat.

Rafie, who has been sacked from PKR for contesting as an independent, accused Rafizi of lying when he said he was unaware of the list of candidates for the Aug 12 state election in Negeri Sembilan.

“On July 26, the PKR president (Anwar) called me, telling me that Rafizi, as deputy president, and Aminuddin, a PKR vice-president, strongly objected to my candidacy.

“They (Rafizi and Aminuddin) were directly involved and wanted to nominate (Negeri Sembilan PKR deputy chief) Nazri Kassim instead.

“Anwar said, to balance the situation, he rejected both names and selected a female candidate (Tengku Zamrah Tengku Sulaiman),” Rafie told a press conference here today.

Rafie has since decided to run for the Ampangan seat as an independent candidate.

Yesterday, Rafizi said the candidates for the Negeri Sembilan polls were selected transparently, in line with the processes set by the party.

Rafie then questioned if either Rafizi or Anwar had lied about the selection of candidates, and also asked why Aminuddin was defending his Sikamat state seat, which he had already held for three terms.

Rafie, a former executive councillor, pointed out that Aminuddin was now Port Dickson MP, having won the seat in the 15th general election (GE15) last November.

“I want to ask Sikamat voters this: what development has Aminuddin brought to Sikamat? If we were to compare it with Ampangan, so much development has taken place during my one term as an assemblyman.

“What’s destroying PKR right now is the presence of leaders that are lacking in quality, such as Rafizi and Aminuddin.”

In 2021, Rafie expressed dissatisfaction with Aminuddin’s performance as state PKR chief, accusing him of failing to strengthen the party’s grassroots with GE15 looming.

This led to speculation that Aminuddin would be toppled as menteri besar then, though Rafie, who was an executive councillor in the state government, denied that there was such a move.

