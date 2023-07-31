Zaidy Abdul Kadir is reported to be in a stable condition.

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional’s candidate for the Jeram Padang state seat, Zaidy Abdul Kadir, was reported to have been involved in an accident early this morning.

“Dato Zaidy is in a stable condition. His right knee is swollen, it’s nothing serious,” said a Negeri Sembilan BN official.

However, it is understood that Zaidy’s driver is in a critical condition.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the accident happened at 3.25am along the Pasir Besar-Palong road in Jempol.

“Let us pray for their speedy recovery,” said Asyraf in a Facebook post.

When contacted, Tampin district police chief Anuwal Ab Wahab confirmed the accident and said the police will release a statement after they conclude their investigation at the scene.

Zaidy is up against Perikatan Nasional’s S Sreenivasan for the Jeram Padang seat.

MIC’s L Manickam won the seat for BN in the last state election in 2018 with a 1,062-vote majority win over Sreenivasan, who contested as an independent candidate.