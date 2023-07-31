PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s contrasted the different decisions where free bus rides were not allowed but grants for youths were permissible.

PAROI: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to come up with clear guidelines of what constituted bribery in an election.

At a ceramah here, Tuan Ibrahim said while he was not questioning the MACC, there was a need for the commission to come up with a list of Do’s and Don’ts.

He contrasted the different decisions about what constituted an election offence, when an offer of free bus rides for voters was ruled out, while the deputy prime minister’s offer of grants for Terengganu youths was allowed.

He said there was a need for some consistency as to what political parties could do while on the campaign trail.

“We don’t want a situation where one thing is acceptable and the next minute it isn’t.”

On Friday, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in announcing grants for youths in Terengganu, urged them to vote for the “blue and red wave” at the state elections next month.

He also said that the amount allocated may be increased depending on the results of the Aug 12 polls.

Earlier today, MACC’s chief commissioner Azam Baki said the announcement was above board: if the allocations were approved by the federal government then “there is no element of bribery.”