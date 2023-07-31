Johari Kassim alleges the Permatang Pauh MP, Fawwaz Jan, has never made himself available to help his constituents.

SEBERANG JAYA: Voters in Seberang Jaya have been urged by Pakatan Harapan candidate Johari Kassim to elect an assemblyman who is easily accessible, unlike Permatang Pauh MP Fawwaz Jan of Perikatan Nasional.

Johari said voters in Penang would “suffer for five years” if they get elected representatives like Fawwaz who he said had opened his service centre only recently, despite having been elected eight months ago.

He claimed that Permatang Pauh voters who wanted to meet Fawwaz would not have been able to reach him.

“I was with a voter at a mosque in Jalan Baru, who said she had sent the MP a letter seeking financial aid to repair the roof of her house, and he told her ‘Sorry, I could not help you’. What is the point of being an elected representative if you can’t help the rakyat?” he told the crowd during a mini ceramah at Taman Siakap.

“If I could not serve the rakyat, I would not contest in Seberang Jaya,” he said.

Johari is in a straight fight with Izhar Shah Arif Shah of PN for the seat, which was represented by PKR since 2013 through Dr Afif Bahardin. However, the party lost the seat in June 2020 when Afif left the party to join Bersatu.