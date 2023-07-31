The former Klang MP says all voters want good job opportunities, social protection, a cap on the prices of essential goods, and an increase in wages.

PETALING JAYA: Former Klang MP Charles Santiago has called on political parties to focus their state election campaigns on measures to mitigate bread and butter issues faced by Malaysians.

In a statement, Santiago noted that conversations about the Aug 12 polls in six states revolve around how they will serve as a yardstick for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s popularity, Umno’s relevance among the Malays, and the gains that PAS has made since the last general election.

He also highlighted the speculation surrounding the possible fall of Selangor to Perikatan Nasional, and the opposition’s chances of making further inroads in Penang.

“But let’s just stop for a minute and ask ourselves if these are really the overarching issues at the state elections.

“It’s clearly not, because all that voters want is a state and federal government that can ensure job opportunities, social protection, a cap on the prices of essential goods, and an increase in wages.

“We can see that people are still struggling to plug the holes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as job and income losses. They are not interested in predictions about which party is going to win, the sway of votes or voter sentiment or exit polls.

“They want a coalition that enables them to put food on the table, have access to healthcare, pay rent every month, and fork out money for school,” he said.

The three-term former MP went on to praise Anwar’s Madani economic narrative which the prime minister launched last Thursday, stating that it “goes the extra mile” in mitigating some of the pertinent challenges faced by Malaysians.

An economist by training, Santiago said the economic structural reforms outlined in Ekonomi Madani will create more meaningful job opportunities, establish a social protection network, and ensure equal opportunities for all.

The DAP man also said the comprehensive plan to address various challenges and issues related to Malaysia’s competitiveness and investment attractions will complement the surge in foreign investments. The country recorded RM71.4 billion in approved FDI in the first quarter of this year, a 60% increase compared to the same period in 2022.