PETALING JAYA: A review of service and retirement schemes of armed forces veterans will be conducted next Monday at the first meeting of a committee on the schemes.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the matter had not been included in the review of the service scheme before this. The committee had not met for a long time, and the last time a study was conducted was in 2012, he said.

“This is the first time so give me time,” he urged military veterans at the opening of an entrepreneurship programme today, according to Bernama.

He said the chief secretary to the government had told him a minimum of six months was needed for an overall study. “We will look into the financial implications but I believe we can resolve it once and for all,” he said.

The prime minister said he had held discussions with the public services department and Treasury so that the views of all veteran associations including Perhebat would be taken into consideration before the service scheme committee meets.

Anwar also urged government companies to look into absorbing veterans who took part in the entrepreneurship programme.

“At the Wednesday meeting, I will order all government agencies, especially those dealing in Bumiputera affairs, to ensure there is space for military veterans and it should be implemented quickly,” he said.