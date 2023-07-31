The communications and digital minister is being investigated for allegedly insulting religious authorities.

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Islamic religious department (Jais) has launched an investigation after complaints about communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil speaking at a mosque in Rawang yesterday.

A photo of him at the mosque has been widely shared on social media.

Jais director Shahzihan Ahmad said the investigation is being conducted under the Selangor shariah criminal enactment for insulting religious authorities.

Last week, the department had instructed mosques and suraus to ban any form of political activities within their compound.

Shahzihan said in a statement that the Rawang mosque administrator would be summoned to give a statement. “Action will be taken once the investigation is completed,” he said.

Shahzihan reminded candidates and political parties contesting in the Selangor elections to exercise caution when they were inside mosques and places of worship.

Such caution was needed to avoid violating the Sultan of Selangor’s orders and the resolutions of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council, he said. “Stern action will be taken against those who violate the orders.”

On July 22, Jais directed all mosque and surau administrators in Selangor to ban any form of political activities or programmes within the perimeters of such places of worship, including the putting up of political party banners, slogans or logos.

Shahzihan said campaign or political parties’ propaganda materials, in any form, should not be allowed within the compounds of a mosque, surau or other buildings.