A leaked circular says the meeting will be on Wednesday, while a party insider says it is about pacifying angry MIC members.

PETALING JAYA: A meeting has been arranged by MIC on Wednesday with Anwar Ibrahim, according to a leaked circular, while a party insider says it is about “ill-treatment” of MIC by Umno.

An MIC source, who asked to remain anonymous, said the party is unhappy with the way they were treated by Umno, its Barisan Nasional partner, during seat negotiations for state assembly elections in six states.

Umno is the dominant party in BN, which also includes MCA and several other minor parties.

The alleged mistreatment is said to have taken place prior to MIC deciding to sit out the six state elections.

“MIC members have been told to ask Indian voters to boycott Umno candidates in retaliation. Anwar is supposed to pacify them,” the source told FMT.

Anwar, who is Pakatan Harapan chairman, is head of the unity government coalition, comprising PH, BN, and East Malaysian parties.

The source had been asked to comment on a leaked circular on MIC’s meeting with Anwar which the circular said would be held at the party’s headquarters.

“All state and division chairmen must bring their committee members, including the Youth, Wanita, Putera & Puteri leaders,” the circular stated.

It is also understood that the party is asking all division leaders and committee members to be present as a show of strength when Anwar arrives for the meeting.

The party expects more than 1,000 members to attend.

MIC secretary-general RT Rajasekaran declined to comment when contacted.