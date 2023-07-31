Service chiefs must not repeat the same mistake of allowing leakages through excessive commissions to third parties, says Anwar Ibrahim.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for a revamp in the way the military buys arms, to ensure that third parties can no longer rake in excessive commissions.

He said the revamp was necessary to ensure military preparedness is in line with economic growth and Malaysia’s geopolitical and strategic position.

“Defence preparedness is an important matter, so we suggest to the military leadership to revamp the procurement system, there can be no more interference from outside parties,” he said, according to Bernama.

He reiterated his call in mid-June for service chiefs of staff to make decisions on arms purchases.

“The chiefs of staff are responsible for choosing the best warships, aircraft, tanks and other equipment and should not repeat the same mistake of allowing leakages through excessive commissions (to the point where) our equipment cannot provide a solid defence,” he said when speaking to military veterans today.

“Stop the old methods and practices. I don’t care if we face opposition from the outside because we stand firm about the issue of corruption and excessive commissions,” he said.

Anwar said he had approved an additional allocation of RM200 million this year to improve the facilities and homes of military personnel, as well as another RM40 million for police quarters, including in the Eastern Sabah Security Command.

“Otherwise, while we ask them to defend the country, we will still hear that the basic facilities are not complete,” he said.