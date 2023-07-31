Indonesia’s rescue agency says the ship was sailing to Malaysia and began to take on water after being hit by large waves at One Fathom Bank in the Malacca Straits.

JAKARTA: A ship with 11 crew on board was reported to have sunk after being swamped due to heavy seas in the Malacca Straits today.

Budi Cahyadi, the head of the Pekanbaru rescue agency, said the ship, KM Lintang Timur Samudera, was sailing from Tanjung Balai Asahan to Malaysia.

“The ship began to take on water due to being hit by large waves at One Fathom Bank,” he said in a statement.

One Fathom Bank is a shoal 30km southwest of the Klang delta.

Budi said Pekanbaru coordinated with other rescue agencies in Medan, the vessel traffic service in Dumai and the maritime rescue coordination centre in Putrajaya.

The status of the crew has not yet been established.