DPP Dusuki Mokhtar says a team is looking into the representations made by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi concerning his corruption case.

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial told the High Court it is still considering representations by the deputy prime minister concerning his ongoing corruption case.

Deputy public prosecutor Dusuki Mokhtar informed the court the review is “still ongoing” and that a team of prosecutors from the Attorney-General’s Chambers is studying Zahid’s representations.

“There is no outcome so far,” he said at the start of Zahid’s trial today.

The defence then called its next witness, Kamal Abdullah, to continue with his testimony.

Zahid is standing trial on charges of money laundering and CBT involving millions from Yayasan Akalbudi, and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as home minister.

Twelve of the charges are for CBT, eight for corruption and the remainder for money laundering.

During proceedings on April 10, the court was told that the defence sent representations to the AGC in January and February.

The court postponed its proceedings until today to allow the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct further investigations.