I want to meet all the MIC leaders so they do not misunderstand, we must work as a team, says the head of the unity government coalition.

JEMPOL: Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed he is having a meeting with MIC president SA Vigneswaran and the MIC leadership tomorrow.

Speaking at an election ceramah in Jeram Padang, Anwar said: “Tomorrow, I will talk to MIC president SA Vigneswaran. I want to meet all the MIC leaders so they do not misunderstand, we must work as a team.”

He said no party in the unity government has the time for internal quarrels because the focus is solely on saving the country and its people.

Anwar is head of the unity government coalition, comprising Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional and East Malaysian parties.

MIC is a member of Barisan Nasional.

Earlier, FMT reported that a leaked circular had said a meeting had been arranged by MIC on Wednesday with Anwar, while a party insider said the meeting is about the “ill-treatment” of MIC by Umno.

An MIC source, said the party is unhappy with the way it was treated by Umno, its Barisan Nasional partner, during seat negotiations for the state elections.

Previously, MIC said it had decided to sit out the polls on Aug 12.

Anwar reminded the Indian voters not to waste their votes and continue to support the unity government in the state polls. He said the unity government could resolve all the community’s issues.

“You are not going to get a fair team of leaders like we are trying to build now,” he said.