Penang BN deputy chairman Shaik Hussein Mydin says he was told the warning was given by a religious teacher from PAS.

BUTTERWORTH: An Umno leader has alleged that a religious teacher, or ustaz, from PAS had told voters to stay away from “kenduris” organised by Umno or they would be condemned to hell.

Shaik Hussein Mydin said he heard about the “warning” when he attended a “kenduri” hosted by a villager recently.

“I was shocked to hear this. I told the villagers that it was okay, for tomorrow, we will organise a bigger kenduri,” the Sungai Dua candidate told a crowd at the Butterworth Arena.

Shaik Hussein said when he asked the villager who had made the claim, he was told it was an ustaz from Tasek Gelugor.

The Penang Barisan Nasional deputy chairman claimed that the villagers were upset when they heard an ustaz had made such an allegation.

This is not the first time someone from PAS has resorted to such rhetoric.

At a ceramah last year, Sik PAS Youth chief Shahiful Nasir warned voters that they would “go to hell” if they voted for Barisan Nasional or Pakatan Harapan instead of Perikatan Nasional in the general election (GE15).

A recording of the speech went viral and Shahiful apologised for making such statements, adding that going to hell or heaven was not determined by the political party one supported.