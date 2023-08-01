Fahmi Fadzil says this will help the government understand some of the challenges that come with the use of artificial intelligence.

PUTRAJAYA: The government is considering the need for a regulatory framework to address ethical issues related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, said communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said the establishment of the framework would help the government understand some of the challenges that come with using the new technology.

“This is a new thing (technology), and we need a group of experts from government agencies and the industry to help us understand some of the challenges. AI may have an impact on the employment sector.

“Many people have started using AI applications now, so the government should look into the need to establish a regulatory framework for the use of the technology,” he told reporters after launching the Malaysia Public Sector Day programme here today.

AI is a technology that mimics human intelligence to perform tasks and can iteratively improve itself based on the information it collects.

To improve people’s understanding of AI, Fahmi suggested that RTM produce a special programme with the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka where guests can discuss AI in Malay.

“This initiative may help in increasing Malay vocabulary related to (AI) technology,” he said.

Earlier, in his keynote address, Fahmi said Malaysia needs more talent and expertise in data and technology as the country is fast approaching a golden digital decade and becoming an Asian digital tiger.

“Opportunities are abundant to enhance the services to the people by embracing digitalisation, as Malaysia strives to become a digital-first nation and embark on a prosperous digital decade,” he said.