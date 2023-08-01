William Leong says the task force should acknowledge that traffic congestion is not solved by building additional highways, new flyovers or tunnels.

PETALING JAYA: An MP has called for a task force to look into a sustainable urban transport system for the Petaling Jaya area following the cancellation of a proposed elevated highway project.

William Leong of PKR, who is MP for Selayang, said the federal and state governments should set up the task force to look into adopting “green” travel modes, upgrading public transport and improving access to public transport by the urban poor.

It should also look into reducing dependence on cars, he said.

“The task force should acknowledge that traffic congestion is not solved by the construction of additional highways or by building new flyovers or tunnels,” he said.

Leong said that by setting up a task force it would put to rest fears that another elevated highway project might be resurrected under a different name.

Earlier today, the Selangor government said it had decided to scrap the Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link project as the social impact assessment was not satisfactory.

The highway was to connect the north and south of Petaling Jaya, passing through Petaling Jaya Utara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Petaling Jaya city centre, Taman Dato’ Harun, Taman Medan Baru, Taman Sri Manja, Bandar Kinrara and Bukit Jalil Technology Park.