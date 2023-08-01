Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shaari says the social impact assessment report for the highway was submitted only two months ago.

SHAH ALAM: Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said the conditions for the approval of the now scrapped Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link project was laid out a year ago.

“We told them to come back with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), traffic impact assessment (TIA), social impact assessment report (SIA) and if one doesn’t pass then the project will be cancelled,” he told reporters tonight.

He said the SIA report came in only two months ago. “After assessing it in detail, it did not meet the requirements. Hence we scrapped the project,” he said.

The PJD Link Expressway would have connected the north and south of Petaling Jaya, passing through Petaling Jaya Utara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Petaling Jaya city centre, Taman Dato’ Harun, Taman Medan Baru, Taman Sri Manja, Bandar Kinrara and Bukit Jalil Technology Park.

“We needed time to go through the details of the three assessments and the SIA which came in two months ago did not meet the requirements,” he said.

Amirudin had said earlier today that the impact assessment reports submitted by the developer were not satisfactory and did not meet certain conditions set by the state government, particularly on the social impact.

Speaking about the investment for the proposed new port on Carey Island, Amirudin said the state government had received a proposal from the private sector worth up to RM30 million

“However the state government does not want to repeat the same mistake as in the past, which is that we should have some equity in the port. We want to ensure there is income for the state, hence we suggest around 20%-30% equity on behalf of the state,” he said.

The proposed development of the Carey Island port, the third in Selangor, was announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the tabling of the 2023 federal budget in February.

In March, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the Carey Island port development will span over 30 years. Its initial phases will focus on conventional cargo, with dry and liquid bulk cargo terminals.