Comedian-turned-politician S Gana says he believes Pakatan Harapan is no longer relevant to the Indian community.

SUBANG JAYA: Perikatan Nasional’s S Gana Pragasam is banking on swing votes from MIC supporters to help win the battle for Subang Jaya.

“We definitely expect swing votes from MIC supporters. Although they will not say it publicly, I’m sure they will vote for me,” the comedian-turned-politician told FMT.

He said Indian voters in general would not openly say that they will vote for PN because of the negative perception created by Pakatan Harapan.

“PH uses us as a political tool (to scare voters); they claim we will convert non-Malays and so on. But the reality is different, PN accepts people of all races and religions.”

Gana said he believes he will get the support from MIC voters in Subang Jaya because the party is not contesting in the state polls. “They do not believe that PH speaks up for Indians and their interests.”

Earlier this month, Selangor PN claimed MIC members have quit the party to join the coalition to champion the interests of Indians.

Gana’s rivals are Michelle Ng of PH, who is seeking re-election to a second term, and Zayd Shaukat Ali of Muda.

He said he was undeterred about the prospect of going up against Ng, who won the seat in 2018 with a 48,272-vote majority.

He said he will be able to win votes from the Chinese community who make up 56% of voters in Subang Jaya.

“When you go to the ground, the Chinese voters tend to complain about the current administration especially when it comes to business,” he said, adding many faced issues with business licences.

He said he believes he has what it takes to serve the people. “I have made people laugh for more than 20 years. It’s not easy to make people laugh, so why can’t you expect me to serve people at the same time,” he said.