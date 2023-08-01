The PKR deputy president says the Malay party understands the need to work together and put politics aside.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will prove PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man wrong, says PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli.

He said Umno understands the need to work together, especially on economic reform.

“That is why we are able to do all this very quickly, things that couldn’t be done previously, because there is not so much politics in the unity government, it’s really about work.

“Tuan Ibrahim’s prediction will be proven wrong one day,” Rafizi told reporters after an event here.

Last night, while speaking at a ceramah in Lenggeng, Negeri Sembilan, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Umno would turn against its friends if it obtains more power.

He cited instances when Umno withdrew support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin when he was the prime minister, and for Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu when he was the Perak menteri besar.

Rafizi said he expected nothing less from Tuan Ibrahim because the unity government had surprised the opposition.

“They really thought that in working with Umno (the unity government) would disintegrate, in the way that their attempt with Muafakat Nasional did last time, but things are very different.

“The unity government came about out of national duty, (and) we all had to swallow our pride. We all had to forget the past and focus on the future,” he said.

Rafizi added that each unity government component understands that the future of politics is not a zero-sum game between political parties, citing how smoothly their seat negotiations for the Aug 12 state elections went.

“PN struggled to complete their seat negotiations, there were protests here and there, you don’t really see that with the unity government parties as the glue is no longer about individual party interests.”

He said this period of political understanding will persist until the “country gets back on its feet”, at which point it would be up to the parties to decide whether to compete with each other.

“Once we’re at that stage, I suppose Umno, PKR, DAP, Pakatan Harapan, or Barisan Nasional, will understand that the public rewards parties that perform and deliver,” he said.