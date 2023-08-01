The nine-year-old victim is believed to have been abused since March.

PETALING JAYA: The mother of a nine-year-old child who died from suspected abuse and her boyfriend have been remanded for seven days, beginning yesterday.

Taiping police chief Razlam Ab Hamid told Bernama today that the couple, in their 30s, would remain in custody till Sunday.

It was reported yesterday that the child was found dead in a house in Taman Panglima, Asam Kumbang, Taiping.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been abused since March.

Police arrested the victim’s mother and her boyfriend, who was living in the house, to facilitate investigations.