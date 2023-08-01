North Seberang Perai police say the 36-year-old suspect used petrol to set his wife on fire after a quarrel at their home.

PETALING JAYA: A woman is believed to have been set on fire by her husband yesterday after a quarrel between the couple, resulting in the victim suffering from third degree burns.

According to Bernama, the 36-year-old suspect used petrol to set his wife on fire after a quarrel at their house, located within an oil palm plantation in Tasek Gelugor, Penang.

North Seberang Perai police chief Asri Shafie said their neighbour had alerted police to the incident at 10.45pm. The victim had already been sent to the Kepala Batas Hospital when policemen arrived at the scene.

“They (the couple) work at the oil palm plantation. They have four children aged 10 to 13, and the children were in the quarters provided by their employer during the incident.

“According to the couple’s 13-year-old son, his parents started quarrelling at around 9.30pm, while he and his siblings were locked from the outside in their room.

“When he finally managed to break out (of the room), he saw his mother engulfed in flames at the back of their house,” he said.

The teen attempted to extinguish the fire with a piece of cloth and water but failed. He then alerted their neighbours. Asri added that the suspect had fled the scene during the commotion.

Police found a bottle of petrol and a lighter at the scene.

“We are tracking down the victim’s husband, who fled into the plantation. The suspect has a criminal record for four prior offences, including assaulting his wife,” he said.

Asri said the hospital determined that the victim suffered burns to about 27% of her body. She has since been transferred to Penang General Hospital for further treatment.

“We have yet to record a statement from her as she has been sedated and intubated,” he said, adding that investigations are being held under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.