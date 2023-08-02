This means those who already possess a licence won’t have to sit for the theory exam again to obtain another vehicle class licence.

PETALING JAYA: Those who possess a motorcycle or driver’s licence will be exempted from sitting for the theory exam again if they wish to obtain another licence for a different vehicle class.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said this will come into effect on Sept 15.

“For example, if someone has passed the theory exam for a motorcycle licence, they do not need to sit for the exam for a second time if they want to obtain a licence to drive a car,” he said in a statement today.

However, they must still undergo practical lessons and sit for the circuit as well as on-the-road tests.

