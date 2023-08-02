The Umno president says many would have left the party if the former Supreme Council member had remained in Umno.

PETALING JAYA: Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has described former Umno leader Annuar Musa as being “stuck in the past” for claiming there will soon be an exodus of party leaders and members.

The Umno president instead said many would have left the party if Annuar, who is now with PAS, had remained in Umno, Berita Harian reported.

Zahid revealed that 147 division leaders had pushed for the latter to be dropped as the party’s secretary-general.

“But I didn’t (drop him as the secretary-general). I gave him the benefit of the doubt,” he was quoted as saying.

Zahid said he did so to shield Annuar from embarrassment.

He was responding to reports quoting Annuar as saying many Umno members and leaders would quit the party on Aug 4 at an event to be attended by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

Zahid said he had also proposed that Annuar be made a minister due to his position in Umno when the party was part of the Perikatan Nasional government.

Annuar was the federal territories minister under Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.

“And now he is stuck in the past.”