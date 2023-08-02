Following the scrapping of the highway proposal, group expresses concern that developers could come up with a similar plan.

PETALING JAYA: A group of Petaling Jaya residents has urged caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari to reveal what “requirements” need to be fulfilled to revive the Petaling Jaya Dispersal Link (PJD Link) project.

The group said Amirudin failed to elaborate on what this “unclear caveat” was, expressing concern that developers could propose another project similar to PJD Link.

“We deserve to know the ‘requirements’ set forth by the state government to approve a highway project in Petaling Jaya,” it said in a statement today.

The residents demanded that the federal and Selangor governments reject any highway proposals similar to PJD Link’s alignment in the area.

They also called for the social impact assessment (SIA), environmental impact assessment (EIA) and traffic impact assessment (TIA) reports submitted by developer PJD Link (M) Sdn Bhd to be made public.

The group urged the government to declassify its concession agreement with the PJD Link developer.

It gave the federal and state governments a week to respond to its statement, otherwise it would proceed with the judicial review four residents had filed to obtain the reports related to the project.

Earlier this week, Amirudin said if the PJD Link developers can fulfil conditions set by the state and appease the people, the Selangor government will continue with the project.

This was after he announced the project had been scrapped as the impact assessment reports submitted by the developer were unsatisfactory.