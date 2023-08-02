Some 150 families arrived in Wellington last month and are asking for help and financial assistance from the country’s ministry of social development.

PETALING JAYA: Members of “Si Hulk”, a cult whose teachings were recently declared deviant by Islamic religious authorities, are said to be seeking asylum in New Zealand.

New Zealand Malaysia Business Association president Dave Ananth said he has been informed by the country’s ministry of social development (MSD) that some 150 families who are followers of the cult are in the country.

This group is seeking asylum on religious grounds, he said.

“They arrived last month and are seeking help and financial assistance from the MSD,” he told FMT.

However, Ananth, a former magistrate in Malaysia who now practises law in New Zealand, said that, in his view, the group does not qualify for asylum on grounds of religious persecution.

“They are taking advantage of the system,” he claimed, adding that the authorities in New Zealand “operate on a foundation of honesty and trust, and it’s crucial not to exploit that”.

He said the legal threshold required to establish religious persecution is high.

“You just cannot come in here and say, ‘I am persecuted religiously’. Malaysia has Islam as its core religion, and is widely respected as a moderate state. I do not accept that there is persecution when other religions are allowed to practise their beliefs in harmony.”

Ananth said he is in contact with the Malaysian high commissioner, who is in touch with the Islamic development department (Jakim) and Malaysian police.

He said the group’s arrival has been a cause of concern for Wellington authorities who do not want their refugee protection programme abused.

It has also caused worry to the Malaysian and Singaporean Muslim communities there, he said.

He said a group called Keluarga Kiwi has written to the Malaysian high commission in Wellington urging it to “exercise its authority under the law to stop Si Hulk deviant teachings”.

On July 25, the Perak fatwa committee declared the teachings of the Si Hulk cult, founded by Suhaini Mohammad, as deviant.

In 2021, the fatwa committees in Johor and Melaka also declared Si Hulk teachings as deviant, saying they went against Islamic beliefs, syariah and morals.

Last month, the Johor Islamic religious department said it would work with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to curb the spread of the teachings online.

Ananth said he did not want Malaysia’s image in New Zealand tarnished, adding there was no reason for Malaysians to come to New Zealand to seek religious or political asylum.