However, the MIC president says the party fully supports Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC is at a crossroads over its position as a Barisan Nasional component, says party president SA Vigneswaran.

Vigneswaran said the party has been uneasy over its position in BN over the past few months.

He said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should have considered MIC or MCA for a ministerial post in the Cabinet.

The MIC president also expressed dissatisfaction with seat negotiations for the Aug 12 state elections, claiming that Umno was “fighting for seats”.

He said the seat negotiations did not reflect the usual spirit of consensus in BN.

He was speaking at a meeting between MIC leaders and Anwar this afternoon, which was also attended by BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Vigneswaran said he was surprised to see Zahid at the meeting, adding that “when I see Zahid I cannot talk”.

“I was expecting him not to come,” he said.

He also claimed Zahid had told him MIC would be considered for government posts after the 15th general election, but lamented that this had yet to materialise.

“No GLC (government-linked company) post was given. It’s not that we want government posts, it’s about respect,” he said.

“MIC has been (in BN) for very long. We have been with BN all these years. We only follow our ‘brother’. We only want one minister’s post and, in certain states, one exco post.”

MORE TO COME

